Let us hope this year will be a decisive and victorious year - Opposition Leader

January 1, 2023   01:16 pm

Leader of the Opposition, Sajith Premadasa says that they are convinced that the foremost steps toward turning the country’s current disfigured state of governance into a recovery should be taken this year. 

Conveying his New Year wishes for 2023, MP Premadasa mentioned that the year 2023 has arrived in the midst of numerous major crises, many of which have yet to be resolved. 

“Let us hope that this year will be a decisive and victorious year, paving the way for the victory in which the darkness will vanish and the light will shine”.

 “Many of the messages we heard and faced as a country over the last year were more concerning than encouraging”, he added.

2022 may be remembered as the year when a short-sighted system of governance bankrupted Sri Lanka for the first time in history, while the decisive triumphant rise of the common people marked a watershed moment, the Opposition Leader said.

“We also want to express our heartfelt congratulations to that noble ascension. We, as a country, are encountering year 2023 also amongst a host of challenges.”

“We are convinced that the foremost steps toward turning the country’s current disfigured state of governance into a recovery should be taken this year.”

The reality is that the people of this country cannot continue to suffer as a result of poor governance, MP Premadasa mentioned, adding that as a result, we must reconsider a program that can and should lead the country down a new path. 

“We wish all Sri Lankans a Happy New Year, remembering once more that the driving force of a country is people’s sovereignty.”

