50 persons hospitalised due to accidents in New Year

January 1, 2023   03:43 pm

At least 50 individuals have been admitted to Colombo National Hospital, owing to injuries caused due to various accidents that occurred with the beginning of the year 2023.

A spokesperson for the Colombo National Hospital said that these accidents were reported so far from midnight, yesterday (Dec. 31). 

The number of hospitalized people also includes four individuals who were injured in accidents related to fireworks.

Moreover, a number of individuals have been hospitalised due to injuries that occurred in various accidents including conflicts and road accidents, according to hospital sources.

