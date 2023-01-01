Twelve injured in head-on van collision

January 1, 2023   04:13 pm

At least 12 persons including three children have been hospitalized due to injuries, following a head-on collision involving two vans in the Molagoda area of Kegalle, on the Colombo – Kandy main road.

The injured persons have been admitted to the Kegalle Hospital, while one of them is in critical condition, the police said.

A van which was travelling from Colombo towards Deltota and another van travelling from Kandy to Colombo were involved in the accident, according to police.

Kegalle Police are conducting further investigations regarding the incident.

