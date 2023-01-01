Two teenagers drown while sea bathing in Matara

Two teenagers have reportedly drowned while they were bathing in seas off Matara.

Police stated that four students in total had gone to bath in the seas off Matara, and that they were swept away by strong currents.

However, two of them were rescued while the other two were pronounced dead on admission to hospital.

The two deceased have been identified to be aged 17 years, and are the residents of Akuressa area.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the group of students had left their homes stating that they are going to attend tuition classes, police said.

Matara Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.