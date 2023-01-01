Two teenagers drown while sea bathing in Matara

Two teenagers drown while sea bathing in Matara

January 1, 2023   06:52 pm

Two teenagers have reportedly drowned while they were bathing in seas off Matara.

Police stated that four students in total had gone to bath in the seas off Matara, and that they were swept away by strong currents. 

However, two of them were rescued while the other two were pronounced dead on admission to hospital.

The two deceased have been identified to be aged 17 years, and are the residents of Akuressa area.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the group of students had left their homes stating that they are going to attend tuition classes, police said.

Matara Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine

Dawn of the New Year celebrated in Colombo City

Dawn of the New Year celebrated in Colombo City

CCTV: robber caught on camera stealing over Rs. 5 million in cash from foreign couple

CCTV: robber caught on camera stealing over Rs. 5 million in cash from foreign couple

Former President participates in Pirith ceremony held to invoke blessings on SLFP founders

Former President participates in Pirith ceremony held to invoke blessings on SLFP founders

Brave farmer who lost both hands in accident sets an example with his life

Brave farmer who lost both hands in accident sets an example with his life

Underworld gangster Kanjipani Imran sneaks into Tamil Nadu

Underworld gangster Kanjipani Imran sneaks into Tamil Nadu

Association claims connection between

Association claims connection between "egg mafia" and Minister