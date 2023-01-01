SLC appoints new Physiotherapist to National Team

SLC appoints new Physiotherapist to National Team

January 1, 2023   07:47 pm

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has announced the appointment of Chris Clarke-Irons as the Lead Physiotherapist of the National Team, with effect from January 01, 2023.

Chris Clarke-Irons earlier served as the England men’s cricket team’s physiotherapist.

The SLC has further mentioned in a statement that Chris Clarke-Irons has taken over as the Sri Lanka National cricket team’s Physiotherapist for a two-year stint.

He will reportedly join the upcoming Sri Lanka Tour of India 2022-2023 as his first official tour with the Sri Lanka National Team.

