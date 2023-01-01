Revised personal income tax comes into effect today

Revised personal income tax comes into effect today

January 1, 2023   08:14 pm

The revised personal income tax rates will be charged from taxpayers with effect from today (Jan. 01), in a bid to increase government income.

According to the tax policy, those who earn a monthly income of Rs. 150,000 and above will be taxed, however, those who earn less than Rs. 100,000 a month will not be taxed.

Accordingly, a tax of Rs. 3,500 per month will be imposed on individuals with a monthly income of Rs. 150,000.

Those who earn Rs.200,000 per month will be charged a monthly income tax of Rs. 10,000, while Rs. 21,000 will be charged per month from an individual with a monthly income of Rs. 250,000.

If the monthly income earned is Rs. 300,000, the income tax payable is Rs. 35,000. 

At the same time, Rs. 52,500 will be taxed from those who are earning Rs. 350,000 a month. 

Meanwhile, Rs. 70,500 will be taxed for an individual with a monthly income of Rs. 400,000.

For those who earn Rs. 500,000 a month, Rs.106,500 tax is payable while an individual with Rs. 750,000 income will be taxed Rs. 196,500.

Moreover, an individual with a monthly income of Rs. 1 million will be taxed Rs. 286,500.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine

Dawn of the New Year celebrated in Colombo City

Dawn of the New Year celebrated in Colombo City

CCTV: robber caught on camera stealing over Rs. 5 million in cash from foreign couple

CCTV: robber caught on camera stealing over Rs. 5 million in cash from foreign couple

Former President participates in Pirith ceremony held to invoke blessings on SLFP founders

Former President participates in Pirith ceremony held to invoke blessings on SLFP founders

Brave farmer who lost both hands in accident sets an example with his life

Brave farmer who lost both hands in accident sets an example with his life

Underworld gangster Kanjipani Imran sneaks into Tamil Nadu

Underworld gangster Kanjipani Imran sneaks into Tamil Nadu

Association claims connection between

Association claims connection between "egg mafia" and Minister