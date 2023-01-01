Drug shortage will be resolved in first quarter of this year  Health Minister

Drug shortage will be resolved in first quarter of this year  Health Minister

January 1, 2023   10:19 pm

Minister of Health Keheliya Rambukwella says that the issues that have arisen in the country due to the shortage of drugs will be resolved in the first quarter of this year.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe has allocated an extended amount of funds to the Ministry of Health this year, the minister mentioned, pointing out that many international organizations including the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and Indian credit aid will provide the necessary support to resolve the drug shortage issue within the country.

Joining a press conference held in Kandy, Minister Rambukwella further stated that certain people, who are seeking political benefits from the drug shortage in the country, have implemented a procedure to discourage drug importers.

The Health Ministry has to pay a total amount of Rs. 52 billion including Rs. 15 billion for state-owned drug companies and Rs. 16 billion for two state banks, the minister claimed further.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

Dawn of 2023 celebrated in Sri Lanka and across the world

Dawn of 2023 celebrated in Sri Lanka and across the world

Colombo's streets packed with people to welcome in 2023 (English)

Colombo's streets packed with people to welcome in 2023 (English)

Underworld gangster Kanjipani Imran sneaks into Tamil Nadu  report (English)

Underworld gangster Kanjipani Imran sneaks into Tamil Nadu  report (English)

Revised personal income tax comes into effect today (English)

Revised personal income tax comes into effect today (English)

Proposed electricity tariff hike is unbearable  PUCSL (English)

Proposed electricity tariff hike is unbearable  PUCSL (English)

There are still people who love Mahinda Rajapaksa in this country - Rohitha

There are still people who love Mahinda Rajapaksa in this country - Rohitha

SLFP claims party's Pirith ceremony for founders was robbed by dissident group

SLFP claims party's Pirith ceremony for founders was robbed by dissident group