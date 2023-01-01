Drug shortage will be resolved in first quarter of this year  Health Minister

Minister of Health Keheliya Rambukwella says that the issues that have arisen in the country due to the shortage of drugs will be resolved in the first quarter of this year.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe has allocated an extended amount of funds to the Ministry of Health this year, the minister mentioned, pointing out that many international organizations including the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and Indian credit aid will provide the necessary support to resolve the drug shortage issue within the country.

Joining a press conference held in Kandy, Minister Rambukwella further stated that certain people, who are seeking political benefits from the drug shortage in the country, have implemented a procedure to discourage drug importers.

The Health Ministry has to pay a total amount of Rs. 52 billion including Rs. 15 billion for state-owned drug companies and Rs. 16 billion for two state banks, the minister claimed further.