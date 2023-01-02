More scheduled trains cancelled today

At least 11 scheduled trains were cancelled this morning (Jan. 02) owing to issues arising over Sri Lanka Railway employee retirements.

However, the issue is expected to be resolved today, says the Ministry of Transport.

Meanwhile the Railway Station Masters’ Union (RSMU) had warned that that more than 60 train journeys may have to be cancelled, as a result of the vacancies created by the retirement of nearly 500 individuals from the entire railway staff, since December 31.

Speaking to reporters yesterday, the President of the RSMU, Sumedha Somaratne said that 44 trains were scheduled to be cancelled on December 31, and that already multiple trains were cancelled with this figure expected to rise by today.

If that happens, the running trains will not be able to carry the total capacity of commuters, he added.

The Railway Station Masters’ Union (RSMU) also pointed out that the provision of services by the retired employees on contract basis as required has not been accomplished so far.

Also, even though new station masters were recruited to overcome the shortage of station masters, the appointments have not been approved since 2013, and as a result, the Matara and Beliatta Railway Stations will have to be closed in the coming period, Mr. Somaratne further stressed.

Station Masters warned that if a proper solution will not be provided for this issue next week, they will definitely launch a strike by January 09, against these collapses that have arisen within the Railway Department.

It is reported that due to shortage of railway employees, around 96 train journeys have been canceled within the last two days alone.

It is reported that 36 journeys including 24 passenger trains and 12 cargo trains have been canceled yesterday (01), and 59 journeys including 48 passenger trains and 11 cargo trains were cancelled on December 31.

Deputy General Manager of Railways Mr. Gamini Senaviratne, responding to an inquiry made by Ada Derana, said that the effect of the same situation will continue today and a significant number of trains may be cancelled.

However, he further stated that the Railway Department is taking necessary steps to avoid the inconveniences caused to the passengers.