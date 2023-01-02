Gazette to be issued introducing new HS codes for 142 import and export items

State Minister of Finance Ranjith Siyambalapitiya says that a Gazette notification will be issued in order to introduce new HS codes for 142 items in the imports and exports sectors.

He said the customs codes (HS Codes) will be introduced for 142 new types of goods with the aim of facilitating and streamlining import and export.

In a Twitter message, the State Minister mentioned that the Gazette notification will come into effect from January 01, 2023.