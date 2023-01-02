Motor Traffic Dept. to launch several programmes including demerit points system

Minister of Transport, Bandula Gunawardene says that the pilot project for providing driving licenses for individuals with total deafness will be launched across the island this year.

Joining a press briefing to inform the media regarding the new procedures of the Department of Motor Traffic, Minister Gunawardene emphasized that there are around 600,000 to 800,000 individuals with total deafness across the country, adding that the issuance of driving licenses for them, under a special symbols system has already been implemented in the Gampaha District.

Further, the Minister expressed that the programmes such as the removal of provincial characters from vehicle number plates, reduction of the number of pages in the assignment form, demerit points system for the driving licenses and issuance of driving licenses for the total deaf community are implemented this year.

Commissioner General of Motor Traffic, Nishantha Anuruddha mentioned that plans have been arranged to implement a procedure for regulating the vehicle repair stations this year.