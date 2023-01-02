Motor Traffic Dept. to launch several programmes including demerit points system

Motor Traffic Dept. to launch several programmes including demerit points system

January 2, 2023   09:57 am

Minister of Transport, Bandula Gunawardene says that the pilot project for providing driving licenses for individuals with total deafness will be launched across the island this year.

Joining a press briefing to inform the media regarding the new procedures of the Department of Motor Traffic, Minister Gunawardene emphasized that there are around 600,000 to 800,000 individuals with total deafness across the country, adding that the issuance of driving licenses for them, under a special symbols system has already been implemented in the Gampaha District.

Further, the Minister expressed that the programmes such as the removal of provincial characters from vehicle number plates, reduction of the number of pages in the assignment form, demerit points system for the driving licenses and issuance of driving licenses for the total deaf community are implemented this year.

Commissioner General of Motor Traffic, Nishantha Anuruddha mentioned that plans have been arranged to implement a procedure for regulating the vehicle repair stations this year.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Dawn of 2023 celebrated in Sri Lanka and across the world

Dawn of 2023 celebrated in Sri Lanka and across the world

Colombo's streets packed with people to welcome in 2023 (English)

Colombo's streets packed with people to welcome in 2023 (English)

Underworld gangster Kanjipani Imran sneaks into Tamil Nadu  report (English)

Underworld gangster Kanjipani Imran sneaks into Tamil Nadu  report (English)

Revised personal income tax comes into effect today (English)

Revised personal income tax comes into effect today (English)

Proposed electricity tariff hike is unbearable  PUCSL (English)

Proposed electricity tariff hike is unbearable  PUCSL (English)

There are still people who love Mahinda Rajapaksa in this country - Rohitha

There are still people who love Mahinda Rajapaksa in this country - Rohitha

SLFP claims party's Pirith ceremony for founders was robbed by dissident group

SLFP claims party's Pirith ceremony for founders was robbed by dissident group