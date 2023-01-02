Entire govt should act as one mechanism towards normalizing country by end of 2023 - President
January 2, 2023 10:19 am
President Ranil Wickremesinghe says that the whole government should act as one mechanism, introducing new methodologies to resolve problems and towards normalizing the country by end of 2023.
The President made these remarks while addressing the staff of the President’s Office who commenced duties of the New Year 2023 at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo this morning (Jan. 02).