Entire govt should act as one mechanism towards normalizing country by end of 2023 - President

Entire govt should act as one mechanism towards normalizing country by end of 2023 - President

January 2, 2023   10:19 am

President Ranil Wickremesinghe says that the whole government should act as one mechanism, introducing new methodologies to resolve problems and towards normalizing the country by end of 2023.

The President made these remarks while addressing the staff of the President’s Office who commenced duties of the New Year 2023 at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo this morning (Jan. 02).

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Dawn of 2023 celebrated in Sri Lanka and across the world

Dawn of 2023 celebrated in Sri Lanka and across the world

Colombo's streets packed with people to welcome in 2023 (English)

Colombo's streets packed with people to welcome in 2023 (English)

Underworld gangster Kanjipani Imran sneaks into Tamil Nadu  report (English)

Underworld gangster Kanjipani Imran sneaks into Tamil Nadu  report (English)

Revised personal income tax comes into effect today (English)

Revised personal income tax comes into effect today (English)

Proposed electricity tariff hike is unbearable  PUCSL (English)

Proposed electricity tariff hike is unbearable  PUCSL (English)

There are still people who love Mahinda Rajapaksa in this country - Rohitha

There are still people who love Mahinda Rajapaksa in this country - Rohitha

SLFP claims party's Pirith ceremony for founders was robbed by dissident group

SLFP claims party's Pirith ceremony for founders was robbed by dissident group