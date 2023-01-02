IMF working very hard to press for urgent debt resolution for countries like Sri Lanka - IMF chief

IMF working very hard to press for urgent debt resolution for countries like Sri Lanka - IMF chief

January 2, 2023   01:34 pm

The Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Kristalina Georgieva says that the IMF is working very hard to press for urgent debt resolution for countries like Sri Lanka, engaging with traditional creditors such as the Paris Club and non-traditional creditors including China and India before it grows into a bad surprise on the world economy. 

During an interview with CBS News, the IMF Chief highlighted that, so far the countries that are in distress as a result of the debt borrowed in dollars are not systemically significant to trigger a debt crisis.

In response to a question regarding whether the IMF notices the governments of low-income countries are collapsing with defaults, and how much of a contagion it will become, Ms. Georgieva stated that countries such as Chad, Ethiopia, Zambia, Ghana, Lebanon, Suriname and Sri Lanka are very important for their people to find the resolution to the debt problem, adding that the risk of contagion is not as high. 

“25% of emerging markets are trading in distressed territory. Then the world economy maybe for a bad surprise. And this is why the IMF working very hard to press for debt resolution for these countries and we have engaged in the traditional creditors, the Paris Club, and the non-traditional creditors China India, Saudi Arabia. Our call is very simple urgency, and we have to act”, she said.

Meanwhile, the IMF Chief further warned that a third of the global economy will be in recession this year, pointing out that 2023 will be “tougher” than last year as the US, EU and China see their economies slow.

It comes as the war in Ukraine, rising prices, higher interest rates and the spread of Covid in China weigh on the global economy, she expressed.

 

 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Entire govt should act as one mechanism towards normalizing country by end of 2023 - President

Entire govt should act as one mechanism towards normalizing country by end of 2023 - President

Entire govt should act as one mechanism towards normalizing country by end of 2023 - President

Parked motorcycle gutted in fire near repair shop in Vavuniya

Parked motorcycle gutted in fire near repair shop in Vavuniya

Manusath Derana helps provide Smart Classrooms for rural schools

Manusath Derana helps provide Smart Classrooms for rural schools

CEB proposal to increase electricity tariff to be presented to the Cabinet today

CEB proposal to increase electricity tariff to be presented to the Cabinet today

More trains get cancelled due to shortage of railway employees

More trains get cancelled due to shortage of railway employees

IMF working very hard to press for urgent debt resolution for countries like Sri Lanka - IMF chief

IMF working very hard to press for urgent debt resolution for countries like Sri Lanka - IMF chief

Dudley Sirisena issues stern reminder to country's politicians and leadership

Dudley Sirisena issues stern reminder to country's politicians and leadership

Dawn of 2023 celebrated in Sri Lanka and across the world

Dawn of 2023 celebrated in Sri Lanka and across the world