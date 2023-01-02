President of Kelaniya Uni. Students Union arrested

President of Kelaniya Uni. Students Union arrested

January 2, 2023   03:16 pm

The President of the Kelaniya University Students’ Union has been arrested by Thalangama Police along with another student leader, after they appeared before Thalangama Police today (Jan. 02). 

They have been arrested over the charges of damaging public property during a protest near the Education Ministry on June 10, 2022.

Attorney-at-Law Nuwan Bopage stated that the two students’ union leaders have been charged with allegedly damaging a gate during a protest which was held near the Ministry of Education recently.

The arrested students include the Kelaniya University Students’ Union’s President, Kelum Mudannayake and a students’ union representative, Dilshan Harshana, according to police.

The attorney mentioned that statements are currently being recorded from both of them and that they are scheduled to be produced before the Kaduwela Magistrate’s Court tomorrow (Jan. 03).

