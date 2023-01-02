Former UK PM David Cameron meets President Ranil

Former British Prime Minister David Cameron, who is on a personal visit to Sri Lanka, met President Ranil Wickremesinghe at the Presidential Secretariat this morning (02).

During a friendly discussion, Mr. Cameron extended his best wishes to President Wickremesinghe for the New Year, the President’s Media Division said.

President’s Senior Adviser on National Security and President’s Chief of Staff, Mr. Sagala Ratnayake, President’s Secretary Mr. Saman Ekanayake and Director of International Affairs for the President were also present at this discussion.

--PMD