Former UK PM David Cameron meets President Ranil

January 2, 2023   03:44 pm

Former British Prime Minister David Cameron, who is on a personal visit to Sri Lanka, met President Ranil Wickremesinghe at the Presidential Secretariat this morning (02).

During a friendly discussion, Mr. Cameron extended his best wishes to President Wickremesinghe for the New Year, the President’s Media Division said.

President’s Senior Adviser on National Security and President’s Chief of Staff, Mr. Sagala Ratnayake, President’s Secretary Mr. Saman Ekanayake and Director of International Affairs for the President were also present at this discussion.

--PMD

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Entire govt should act as one mechanism towards normalizing country by end of 2023 - President

Entire govt should act as one mechanism towards normalizing country by end of 2023 - President

Entire govt should act as one mechanism towards normalizing country by end of 2023 - President

Parked motorcycle gutted in fire near repair shop in Vavuniya

Parked motorcycle gutted in fire near repair shop in Vavuniya

Manusath Derana helps provide Smart Classrooms for rural schools

Manusath Derana helps provide Smart Classrooms for rural schools

Sri Lanka's main political parties commence work in the New Year

Sri Lanka's main political parties commence work in the New Year

CEB proposal to increase electricity tariff to be presented to the Cabinet today

CEB proposal to increase electricity tariff to be presented to the Cabinet today

More trains get cancelled due to shortage of railway employees

More trains get cancelled due to shortage of railway employees

IMF working very hard to press for urgent debt resolution for countries like Sri Lanka - IMF chief

IMF working very hard to press for urgent debt resolution for countries like Sri Lanka - IMF chief

Dudley Sirisena issues stern reminder to country's politicians and leadership

Dudley Sirisena issues stern reminder to country's politicians and leadership