Ground frost likely in parts of Nuwara-Eliya district

Several spells of light showers can be expected in Uva Province and in Batticaloa and Ampara districts, however mainly fair weather will prevail elsewhere, the Department of Meteorology says.

Cold weather can be expected during the early morning.

The Meteorology Department stated that ground frost can be experienced in parts of Nuwara-Eliya district in the early hours of the morning.

Sea areas:

Mainly fair weather will prevail over the sea areas around the island.

Winds will be north-easterly and wind speed will be 20-30 kmph. The wind speed can increase up to 45-50 kmph over the sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Colombo via Puttalam and from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota.

Sea areas off the coast extending Mannar to Colombo via Puttalam and from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota will be fairly rough at times. The other sea areas around the island will be slight.