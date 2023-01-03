5-year-old dies, two others hospitalized after consuming poison

January 3, 2023   09:10 am

A 5-year-old boy has been reportedly died after his mother forced him, and his sister to drink poison before consuming it herself, Nalla Police said.

The victimized child, named Peshan Sachintha is a resident of the Thalahena area in Loluwagoda, according to police.

When inquired by Ada Derana, Nalla Police mentioned that the mother in question has forced her two children to drink poison, before she consumed it herself and that the 5-year-old boy has lost his life after being admitted to the hospital.

Police stated that the mother is currently receiving treatments at the Wathupitiwala Hospital in critical condition, while her 08-year-old daughter has also been referred to the Lady Ridgeway Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

The relatives of the woman, who consumed poison, have revealed that the woman was in a lot of debt.

However, Nalla Police have initiated a special investigation regarding the incident.

