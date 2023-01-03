Cabinet nod to establish company to expedite SOE restructuring program

The Cabinet of Ministers has green-lighted the proposal to establish a parent company, affiliated with the Treasury, in a bid to expedite the program to restructure state-owned enterprises (SOEs).

The proposal was presented by President Ranil Wickremesinghe, in his capacity as the Minister of Finance, Economic Stabilization & National Policies.

The Treasury Secretary will own all shares of this company, according to a press release issued by the Government Information Department.

Meanwhile, the SOEs that are being restructured will be registered under this company.