Cabinet nod to establish company to expedite SOE restructuring program

January 3, 2023   10:59 am

The Cabinet of Ministers has green-lighted the proposal to establish a parent company, affiliated with the Treasury, in a bid to expedite the program to restructure state-owned enterprises (SOEs).

The proposal was presented by President Ranil Wickremesinghe, in his capacity as the Minister of Finance, Economic Stabilization & National Policies.

The Treasury Secretary will own all shares of this company, according to a press release issued by the Government Information Department.

Meanwhile, the SOEs that are being restructured will be registered under this company.

