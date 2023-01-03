Community Kitchen programme launched to help 2,500 families

A community kitchen programme was launched on 01 January at the Gangaramaya Temple, with the aim of aiding 2,500 families residing in the area.

Accordingly, the programme will be implemented for 40 days in the Slave Island Police Division, and in the Slave Island, Galle Face, Ibbanwela and Welkanda Divisional Secretariat Divisions, targeting 2,500 families who are currently finding difficulties in obtaining sufficient levels of food.

During this period, the government has taken steps to improve the economic conditions through welfare programs such as creating self-employment opportunities, providing professional training and providing social development to the people of the beneficiary families.

The programme was launched under the leadership of Senior Advisor to the President on National Security and President’s Chief of Staff Sagala Ratnayake, and will run on aid received by donors of the Gangaramaya Temple, the tri- forces, the police, the Civil Security Department, and government agencies, as well as the International Lions Club, Rotary Club, and many private organizations.

Senior Advisor to the President Ruwan Wijewardene, former Minister Daya Gamage, Secretary to the Ministry of Defence General Kamal Gunaratne (retired), Chief of Defence Staff General Shavendra Silva, Commanders of the three armed forces, Inspector General of Police, Director General of the Civil Security Department, Coordinating Secretary to the President Rajitha Abeygunasekara, Presidential Media Director W.M.K. Wijayabandara and other officials were present at the inauguration.