Vets urge to reconsider decision to import eggs, cite risks of Avian influenza

January 3, 2023   01:14 pm

The State Veterinary Surgeons’ Association has urged the government to reconsider the decision to import eggs to Sri Lanka, citing the risks of the infectious disease Avian influenza, which is caused by avian (bird) influenza viruses.

As the prices of eggs continue to rise in the market, the Cabinet of Ministers on Monday (Jan 02) gave the approval to a proposal tabled by Trade Minister Nalin Fernando to import eggs.

Speaking on the matter today (Jan 03), the president of the State Veterinary Surgeons’ Association, Dr. Sisira Piyasiri stressed that this move is likely to put the country at risk of Avian influenza.

He noted that the joint efforts taken by the Animal Production & Health Department, veterinary surgeons, veterinary investigation officers and the Veterinary Research Institution to keep the virus at bay would go down the drain if the government goes ahead with this decision.

Meanwhile, the president of All Ceylon Poultry Businessmen’s Association stated that importing eggs to Sri Lanka at this point is unnecessary.

