Petition filed seeking to suspend holding of LG elections

A petition has been filed before the Supreme Court, seeking a writ order to be issued to the Elections Commission, suspending the conducting of local government elections.

The petition has been filed by Army Colonel (Retired), W.M.R.Wijesundara.

Chairman of the Election Commission, Nimal G. Punchihewa and other members of the commission, the Prime Minister, the Secretary of the Ministry of Finance and the Attorney General have been named as the respondents of the relevant petition.

The petitioner has pointed out that he inquired from the Election Commission regarding the expenditure to be incurred on the local government elections, under the Right to Information Act.

Accordingly, the Election Commission has informed him that the estimated expenditure for the election amounts to Rs. 10 billion, the petitioner mentioned further.