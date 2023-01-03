Petition filed seeking to suspend holding of LG elections

Petition filed seeking to suspend holding of LG elections

January 3, 2023   03:08 pm

A petition has been filed before the Supreme Court, seeking a writ order to be issued to the Elections Commission, suspending the conducting of local government elections.

The petition has been filed by Army Colonel (Retired), W.M.R.Wijesundara.

Chairman of the Election Commission, Nimal G. Punchihewa and other members of the commission, the Prime Minister, the Secretary of the Ministry of Finance and the Attorney General have been named as the respondents of the relevant petition.

The petitioner has pointed out that he inquired from the Election Commission regarding the expenditure to be incurred on the local government elections, under the Right to Information Act.

Accordingly, the Election Commission has informed him that the estimated expenditure for the election amounts to Rs. 10 billion, the petitioner mentioned further.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Sri Lanka's ODI, T20 series with India ' very important ' - Dasun Shanaka

Sri Lanka's ODI, T20 series with India ' very important ' - Dasun Shanaka

Sri Lanka's ODI, T20 series with India ' very important ' - Dasun Shanaka

Auto diesel price slash not enough to reduce fares - Private bus owners

Auto diesel price slash not enough to reduce fares - Private bus owners

Need to fill vacancies in education sector within first 3 months - Minister

Need to fill vacancies in education sector within first 3 months - Minister

Sri Lanka Air Force ushers in the New Year 2023

Sri Lanka Air Force ushers in the New Year 2023

Sajith rejects extreme ends of socialism and capitalism, stresses on middle path

Sajith rejects extreme ends of socialism and capitalism, stresses on middle path

CID probing incident at Maga Neguma office; two employees arrested

CID probing incident at Maga Neguma office; two employees arrested

Cabinet decision on proposed electricity tariff hike to be taken next week

Cabinet decision on proposed electricity tariff hike to be taken next week

Taxes imposed to increase govt revenue to help those hit hard by crisis - Siyambalapitiya

Taxes imposed to increase govt revenue to help those hit hard by crisis - Siyambalapitiya