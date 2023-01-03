New Chief of Staff appointed to Sri Lanka Navy

Rear Admiral Jayantha Kularatne has been appointed the new Chief of Staff of Sri Lanka Navy.

Commander of Navy, Vice Admiral Priyantha Perera formally handed over the letter of appointment to Rear Admiral Kularatne at the Navy Headquarters today (Jan 03).

President Ranil Wickremesinghe made the appointment, which is effective from December 23, 2022.

Kularatne joined the Sri Lanka Navy in 1987 as an Officer Cadet of 16th intake, in the Executive branch. On successful completion of his basic training from the Naval and Maritime Academy, Trincomalee, he was commissioned as a Sub Lieutenant on 15th June 1989.

The senior officer completed his Sub Lieutenant Technical Course at the Naval and Maritime Academy in 1990 and specialized in Long Navigation and Directions at the Navigation and Operations School, Pakistan Navy in 1999.

Progressing steadily in his career, the senior officer was elevated to the rank of Rear Admiral on 07th August 2020.

Rear Admiral Jayantha Kularatne has had the privilege of commanding various Fast Attack Craft, Ships and Establishments in the Sri Lanka Navy.

Among some of the other appointments he held; Director Naval Administration, Commodore Sea Training, Head of Naval Research Wing, Director Naval Training, Naval Officer in Charge (Trincomalee-South), Deputy Area Commander Eastern Naval Area and Port Facility Security Officer – Trincomalee, Director Naval Welfare, Director General Services, Director General Training and Commander Northwestern Naval Command stood prominent.

Prior to his appointment as Chief of Staff of the Sri Lanka Navy, the officer served in the Eastern Naval Command as the Deputy Chief of Staff and Commander Eastern Naval Area.

Rear Admiral Kularatne has also been awarded the ‘Shasanabhiwurdidayaka Deshamanya’ title from the Amarapura Maha Sangha Sabha for his contribution to the promotion of Buddhism.

Meanwhile, Rear Admiral Pradeep Rathnayake was appointed the Deputy Chief of Staff of the Sri Lanka Navy effective from December 23, 2022. Commander of the Navy, Vice Admiral Priyantha Perera officially handed over the letter of appointment to Rear Admiral Rathnayake at the Navy Headquarters today.

(Rear Admiral Pradeep Rathnayake - new Deputy Chief of Staff of the Sri Lanka Navy )