Duty on alcohol, cigarettes increased by 20%

Duty on alcohol, cigarettes increased by 20%

January 3, 2023   04:57 pm

The government has increased the duty imposed on alcohol and cigarettes, State Minister of Finance Ranjith Siyambalapitiya says.

Accordingly, the excise duty on all varieties of liquor, wine and beer will be increased by 20% with effect from midnight today (Jan 03) as follows:

• Special arrack (750ml) – tax increased by Rs. 206
• Molasses, Palmyrah, Coconut and Processed Arrack (750ml) – tax increased by Rs. 224
• Locally-manufactured foreign arrack (750ml) – tax increased by Rs. 266
• Beer less than 5% (625ml) – tax increased by Rs. 21
• Beer more than 5% (625ml) – tax increased by Rs. 39
• Wine (625ml) – tax increased by Rs. 50
• Saké (625ml) – tax increased by Rs. 17


At the same time, the duty on cigarettes has been raised by 20%, effective from January 01, 2023.

Accordingly, the price of a stick of a cigarette which was at Rs. 90 will be increased to Rs. 105.

Meanwhile, the prices of sticks of cigarettes which stood at Rs. 85 and Rs. 70 will go up to Rs. 100 and Rs. 80, respectively.

A cigarette stick which used to cost Rs. 60 will hereafter be Rs. 70.

However, a stick of a cigarette not exceeding 60mm in length, which was priced at Rs. 15 will be raised to Rs. 24.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Sri Lanka's ODI, T20 series with India ' very important ' - Dasun Shanaka

Sri Lanka's ODI, T20 series with India ' very important ' - Dasun Shanaka

Sri Lanka's ODI, T20 series with India ' very important ' - Dasun Shanaka

Auto diesel price slash not enough to reduce fares - Private bus owners

Auto diesel price slash not enough to reduce fares - Private bus owners

Need to fill vacancies in education sector within first 3 months - Minister

Need to fill vacancies in education sector within first 3 months - Minister

Sri Lanka Air Force ushers in the New Year 2023

Sri Lanka Air Force ushers in the New Year 2023

Sajith rejects extreme ends of socialism and capitalism, stresses on middle path

Sajith rejects extreme ends of socialism and capitalism, stresses on middle path

CID probing incident at Maga Neguma office; two employees arrested

CID probing incident at Maga Neguma office; two employees arrested

Cabinet decision on proposed electricity tariff hike to be taken next week

Cabinet decision on proposed electricity tariff hike to be taken next week

Taxes imposed to increase govt revenue to help those hit hard by crisis - Siyambalapitiya

Taxes imposed to increase govt revenue to help those hit hard by crisis - Siyambalapitiya