Duty on alcohol, cigarettes increased by 20%

The government has increased the duty imposed on alcohol and cigarettes, State Minister of Finance Ranjith Siyambalapitiya says.

Accordingly, the excise duty on all varieties of liquor, wine and beer will be increased by 20% with effect from midnight today (Jan 03) as follows:

• Special arrack (750ml) – tax increased by Rs. 206

• Molasses, Palmyrah, Coconut and Processed Arrack (750ml) – tax increased by Rs. 224

• Locally-manufactured foreign arrack (750ml) – tax increased by Rs. 266

• Beer less than 5% (625ml) – tax increased by Rs. 21

• Beer more than 5% (625ml) – tax increased by Rs. 39

• Wine (625ml) – tax increased by Rs. 50

• Saké (625ml) – tax increased by Rs. 17



At the same time, the duty on cigarettes has been raised by 20%, effective from January 01, 2023.

Accordingly, the price of a stick of a cigarette which was at Rs. 90 will be increased to Rs. 105.

Meanwhile, the prices of sticks of cigarettes which stood at Rs. 85 and Rs. 70 will go up to Rs. 100 and Rs. 80, respectively.

A cigarette stick which used to cost Rs. 60 will hereafter be Rs. 70.

However, a stick of a cigarette not exceeding 60mm in length, which was priced at Rs. 15 will be raised to Rs. 24.