Electricity, fuel and healthcare declared as essential services

Electricity, fuel and healthcare declared as essential services

January 3, 2023   05:53 pm

An Extraordinary Gazette notification was issued today (03 Jan.), declaring the supply and distribution of electricity and petroleum products, and all services related to the health sector as essential services, once again. 

The communiqué, issued by Secretary to the President Saman Ekanayake on orders of President Ranil Wickremesinghe, was published in accordance with the powers vested in the President in terms of Section 2 of the Essential Public Services Act, No. 61 of 1979. 

Accordingly, all services connected to the supply of electricity, the supply or distribution of petroleum products and fuel, and all services deemed necessary for the maintenance, reception, care feeding and treatment of patients, hospitals, nursing homes, dispensaries and other similar institutions were deemed essential by way of this Gazette. 

Previously, an announcement dated 03 October 2022, was issued pursuant to the powers assigned to the President, declaring the aforementioned services as essential services.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine

Sri Lanka's ODI, T20 series with India ' very important ' - Dasun Shanaka

Sri Lanka's ODI, T20 series with India ' very important ' - Dasun Shanaka

Auto diesel price slash not enough to reduce fares - Private bus owners

Auto diesel price slash not enough to reduce fares - Private bus owners

Need to fill vacancies in education sector within first 3 months - Minister

Need to fill vacancies in education sector within first 3 months - Minister

Sri Lanka Air Force ushers in the New Year 2023

Sri Lanka Air Force ushers in the New Year 2023

Sajith rejects extreme ends of socialism and capitalism, stresses on middle path

Sajith rejects extreme ends of socialism and capitalism, stresses on middle path

CID probing incident at Maga Neguma office; two employees arrested

CID probing incident at Maga Neguma office; two employees arrested