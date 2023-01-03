Electricity, fuel and healthcare declared as essential services

An Extraordinary Gazette notification was issued today (03 Jan.), declaring the supply and distribution of electricity and petroleum products, and all services related to the health sector as essential services, once again.

The communiqué, issued by Secretary to the President Saman Ekanayake on orders of President Ranil Wickremesinghe, was published in accordance with the powers vested in the President in terms of Section 2 of the Essential Public Services Act, No. 61 of 1979.

Accordingly, all services connected to the supply of electricity, the supply or distribution of petroleum products and fuel, and all services deemed necessary for the maintenance, reception, care feeding and treatment of patients, hospitals, nursing homes, dispensaries and other similar institutions were deemed essential by way of this Gazette.

Previously, an announcement dated 03 October 2022, was issued pursuant to the powers assigned to the President, declaring the aforementioned services as essential services.