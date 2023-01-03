Person electrocuted to death by high-voltage power line

January 3, 2023   06:05 pm

A person has died due to being electrocuted after touching a high-voltage power line passing near a building where tuition classes are held.

The incident had occurred today (Jan. 03) in a building behind the Kuliyapitiya town hall, where tuition classes are held.

The victim, who had been employed at the tuition class in question, was carrying an iron pole at the time, police said.

The deceased person has been identified as 28-year-old Vimukthi Dilshan Perera, according to police.

Kuliyapitiya Police are conducting further investigations regarding the incident.

