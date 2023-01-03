Power Minister releases proposed new electricity tariff structure

January 3, 2023   06:39 pm

Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekera has released a detailed account of the new electricity tariff structure proposed by the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB). 

Taking to Twitter, Wijesekera released the tariff structure that was effective from 2014 to August 2022, the revised tariff structure in August 2022 and the proposed hike in electricity tariffs for January 2023. 

The proposed electricity tariffs was tabled and discussed at the Cabinet meeting held yesterday (02 Jan.), after which it was decided that the Cabinet would further analyse the proposals for an extended week. 

Attached below are the tariffs proposed for each sector:

Domestic

Religious and Charitable Institutions

Industrial Purposes 

General Purposes (shops, warehouses, offices, banks, public buildings, hospitals, educational establishments)

Government

Hotels

