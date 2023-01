All T20 and ODI matches played in the Sri Lanka Tour of India 2023 can be watched live, for free, on www.dflix.com or by downloading the dflix app.

The first of the three T20 matches kicked off today (03 Jan.), with Sri Lanka winning the toss and electing to bowl first.

The next two T20’s will be played on 05 and 07 January, while the ODI’s will be played on 10, 12 and 15 January.