President calls for report on bonus payments of SriLankan and CPC
January 3, 2023 07:33 pm
President Ranil Wickremesinghe has raised questions about the payment of bonuses to Sri Lankan Airlines and Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) at a time when both institutions were running at a loss, the President’s Media Division (PMD) said.
Accordingly, the President has issued directives to the chairpersons of Sri Lankan Airlines and Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC), calling for a report in this regard.