Cabinet unaware of Kanjipani Imrans escape  spokesman

Cabinet unaware of Kanjipani Imrans escape  spokesman

January 3, 2023   07:42 pm

Cabinet Spokesman Bandula today (03 Jan.) addressed concerns raised regarding the abilities of Sri Lanka’s Intelligence Units, pertaining to the recent escape of underworld kingpin Mohamed Najim Mohamed Imran, alias ‘Kanjipani Imran’. 

Responding to a question raised by a journalist at this morning’s (03 Jan.) Cabinet briefing as to whether Kanjipani Imran’s reported escape to Tamil Nadu was due to the incompetence of the CID, Gunawardena stated that questions pertaining to how the relevant Intelligence Units remained unknown of the underworld figure’s escape is a question that should be asked from them. 

Although the competence of Sri Lanka’s Intelligence Agencies have been questioned often in a rather generic context, Gunawardena further reiterated that the Cabinet has not discussed the matter, as they have no knowledge on this, adding that the State Minister of Defence would be able to provide a statement in this regard.

 ’Kanjipani’ Imran sneaked into Rameswaram days after his release on bail by a court in Sri Lanka, The Hindu reported on 01 January 2023, quoting police sources.

The Tamil Nadu intelligence has sounded an alert to senior police officers across the State to mount vigil along the coastal districts and look for him and his associate who landed along the Ramanathapuram district coast on December 25, 2022.

Imran, wanted by the Sri Lankan authorities for various offences, including murders and criminal intimidation, was arrested in Dubai in 2019 and deported to the Island Nation. He was in judicial custody till a local court granted him bail on payment of two sureties, each 5 million local currencies.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine

Sri Lanka's ODI, T20 series with India ' very important ' - Dasun Shanaka

Sri Lanka's ODI, T20 series with India ' very important ' - Dasun Shanaka

Auto diesel price slash not enough to reduce fares - Private bus owners

Auto diesel price slash not enough to reduce fares - Private bus owners

Need to fill vacancies in education sector within first 3 months - Minister

Need to fill vacancies in education sector within first 3 months - Minister

Sri Lanka Air Force ushers in the New Year 2023

Sri Lanka Air Force ushers in the New Year 2023

Sajith rejects extreme ends of socialism and capitalism, stresses on middle path

Sajith rejects extreme ends of socialism and capitalism, stresses on middle path

CID probing incident at Maga Neguma office; two employees arrested

CID probing incident at Maga Neguma office; two employees arrested