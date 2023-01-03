The All Ceylon Egg Producers’ Association says that if the government takes measures to import eggs, they will sell eggs at a lower price than which the imported eggs are sold.

Treasurer of the association, Vijaya Alwis stated that they only receive a profit of Rs. 2 when an egg is sold at the rate of Rs. 50.

“We receive only Rs.2 profit by selling eggs at Rs. 50, but if the Minister imported eggs, we will sell the eggs at a price lower than the imported eggs. If he gives eggs at Rs. 25, we will sell them at Rs. 20,” he said.

However, it was observed that the traders who were selling eggs for Rs. 65 and above in several shops, were selling eggs at Rs. 55 today (Jan. 03), after the Cabinet of Ministers had granted approval to import eggs yesterday (Jan. 02).

Minister of Trade, Nalin Fernando presented the proposal to the cabinet yesterday, regarding the situation that has occurred as a result of the continuous rise in the price of eggs, and accordingly, the cabinet had agreed to import eggs if the need arises to control the prices.

Meanwhile, the egg producers’ association had also brought eggs in lorries and sold them to the shops in the Narahenpita and Welisara economic centres at a wholesale price of Rs. 53 today, in the wake of the government’s decision to import eggs.