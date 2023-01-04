Top UN official Wignaraja discusses reforms, ethnic issues with President

President Ranil Wickremesinghe met with United Nations Assistant Secretary-General (ASG), United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Assistant Administrator and Director of the UNDP Regional Bureau for Asia and the Pacific, Kanni Wignaraja today (04 Jan.), and briefed her on the ongoing political reforms and several other matters.

During their meeting at the Presidential Secretariat this morning, Wickremesinghe briefed the visiting delegation on the ongoing political reforms in Sri Lanka, including the establishment of the Constitutional Council in Parliament.

Further, discussions that are currently ongoing with other political parties with regard to resolving the country’s ethnic issues were also focused on, the President’s Media Division (PMD) said.

Wignaraja met with Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena and State Minister of Finance yesterday (03 Jan.) in two separate meetings, during which she reiterated the UNDP’s continued support towards Sri Lanka.

During her meeting with the Premier, Wignaraja also applauded Sri Lanka’s road to recovery thus far, affirming that the country is now ‘heading in the right direction’.