Sri Lanka Police receive new devices to identify drunk drivers

The Traffic Police Division of Sri Lanka Police has been provided with a novel unit of equipment, in an attempt to minimize the occurrence of road accidents in the country.

Accordingly, it is reported that the device is able to accurately identify those driving under the influence of alcohol.

Sri Lanka saw a grave increase in road accidents last year, most of which were caused due to drunk driving.

Thus, this new device was introduced so as to potentially reduce the risks of accidents caused by such factors.