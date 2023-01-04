Sri Lanka Police receive new devices to identify drunk drivers

Sri Lanka Police receive new devices to identify drunk drivers

January 4, 2023   03:12 pm

The Traffic Police Division of Sri Lanka Police has been provided with a novel unit of equipment, in an attempt to minimize the occurrence of road accidents in the country.

Accordingly, it is reported that the device is able to accurately identify those driving under the influence of alcohol.

Sri Lanka saw a grave increase in road accidents last year, most of which were caused due to drunk driving.

Thus, this new device was introduced so as to potentially reduce the risks of accidents caused by such factors.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Nominations for LG election accepted from Jan. 18

Nominations for LG election accepted from Jan. 18

Nominations for LG election accepted from Jan. 18

Ada Derana Education conducts another seminar for A/L students

Ada Derana Education conducts another seminar for A/L students

Expressway bus fares reduced; Colombo-Kataragama semi-luxury bus service cancelled

Expressway bus fares reduced; Colombo-Kataragama semi-luxury bus service cancelled

Fire erupts at Sundarapola waste management centre in Kurunegala

Fire erupts at Sundarapola waste management centre in Kurunegala

Top UN official Kanni Wignaraja calls on Sri Lanka President, PM

Top UN official Kanni Wignaraja calls on Sri Lanka President, PM

Heat advisory issued as earth reaches closest point to sun

Heat advisory issued as earth reaches closest point to sun

Attempts to postpone LG election afoot in parliament?

Attempts to postpone LG election afoot in parliament?

President calls for report on bonus payments of SriLankan Airlines, CPC

President calls for report on bonus payments of SriLankan Airlines, CPC