Sri Lanka Rupee depreciated by nearly 45% against USD in 2022  CBSL

Sri Lanka Rupee depreciated by nearly 45% against USD in 2022  CBSL

January 4, 2023   03:39 pm

During the year 2022, the Sri Lankan Rupee depreciated against the US Dollar by nearly 45%, the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) reported.

Accordingly, the Rupee depreciated by 44.8% against the US Dollar in 2022, while also having depreciated against the Euro by 41.4%, the Indian Rupee by 38.6%, the Pound Sterling by 38.1% and the Japanese Yen by 36.4% within this period.

These figures were released by CBSL in their latest edition of the Weekly Economic Indicators report.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Nominations for LG election accepted from Jan. 18

Nominations for LG election accepted from Jan. 18

Nominations for LG election accepted from Jan. 18

Ada Derana Education conducts another seminar for A/L students

Ada Derana Education conducts another seminar for A/L students

Expressway bus fares reduced; Colombo-Kataragama semi-luxury bus service cancelled

Expressway bus fares reduced; Colombo-Kataragama semi-luxury bus service cancelled

Fire erupts at Sundarapola waste management centre in Kurunegala

Fire erupts at Sundarapola waste management centre in Kurunegala

Top UN official Kanni Wignaraja calls on Sri Lanka President, PM

Top UN official Kanni Wignaraja calls on Sri Lanka President, PM

Heat advisory issued as earth reaches closest point to sun

Heat advisory issued as earth reaches closest point to sun

Attempts to postpone LG election afoot in parliament?

Attempts to postpone LG election afoot in parliament?

President calls for report on bonus payments of SriLankan Airlines, CPC

President calls for report on bonus payments of SriLankan Airlines, CPC