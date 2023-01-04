Sri Lanka Rupee depreciated by nearly 45% against USD in 2022  CBSL

During the year 2022, the Sri Lankan Rupee depreciated against the US Dollar by nearly 45%, the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) reported.

Accordingly, the Rupee depreciated by 44.8% against the US Dollar in 2022, while also having depreciated against the Euro by 41.4%, the Indian Rupee by 38.6%, the Pound Sterling by 38.1% and the Japanese Yen by 36.4% within this period.

These figures were released by CBSL in their latest edition of the Weekly Economic Indicators report.