Dollar payments to be accepted for national park entrance fee

Dollar payments to be accepted for national park entrance fee

January 4, 2023   04:12 pm

The Ministry of Wildlife & Forest Resources Conservation has decided to initiate a program to facilitate foreign tourists visiting national parks in Sri Lanka, including the Yala National Park, by making dollar payments available for the entrance fee.

Minister of Agriculture, Wildlife & Forest Resources Conservation Mahinda Amaraweera directed the ministerial officials to take necessary measures in this regard in a bid to generate the dollars required by the country.

Accordingly, this program is expected to kick off within the next two weeks.

Meanwhile, the Department of Wildlife Conservation revealed that it has managed to earn a substantial income between December 23, 2022, and January 02, 2023, with tourists in large numbers visiting the Yala National Park during this period.

According to the director-general of the department, Mr. Chandana Sooriyabandara, the highest income earned by Yala National Park was recorded on January 02, which climbed over Rs.11 million.

Sooriyabandara further revealed that an income of Rs.3.94 million was generated on December 23, 2022, whilst a sum of Rs.4.1 million on December 24, Rs. 4.2 million on December 25, Rs. 5 million on December 26, Rs. 6.47 million on December 27, Rs. 8.1 million on December 28, Rs. 6.9 million on December 29, Rs. 8 million on December 30 and Rs. 5.2 million on December 31.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Nominations for LG election accepted from Jan. 18

Nominations for LG election accepted from Jan. 18

Nominations for LG election accepted from Jan. 18

Ada Derana Education conducts another seminar for A/L students

Ada Derana Education conducts another seminar for A/L students

Expressway bus fares reduced; Colombo-Kataragama semi-luxury bus service cancelled

Expressway bus fares reduced; Colombo-Kataragama semi-luxury bus service cancelled

Fire erupts at Sundarapola waste management centre in Kurunegala

Fire erupts at Sundarapola waste management centre in Kurunegala

Top UN official Kanni Wignaraja calls on Sri Lanka President, PM

Top UN official Kanni Wignaraja calls on Sri Lanka President, PM

Heat advisory issued as earth reaches closest point to sun

Heat advisory issued as earth reaches closest point to sun

Attempts to postpone LG election afoot in parliament?

Attempts to postpone LG election afoot in parliament?

President calls for report on bonus payments of SriLankan Airlines, CPC

President calls for report on bonus payments of SriLankan Airlines, CPC