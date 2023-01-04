Dollar payments to be accepted for national park entrance fee

The Ministry of Wildlife & Forest Resources Conservation has decided to initiate a program to facilitate foreign tourists visiting national parks in Sri Lanka, including the Yala National Park, by making dollar payments available for the entrance fee.

Minister of Agriculture, Wildlife & Forest Resources Conservation Mahinda Amaraweera directed the ministerial officials to take necessary measures in this regard in a bid to generate the dollars required by the country.

Accordingly, this program is expected to kick off within the next two weeks.

Meanwhile, the Department of Wildlife Conservation revealed that it has managed to earn a substantial income between December 23, 2022, and January 02, 2023, with tourists in large numbers visiting the Yala National Park during this period.

According to the director-general of the department, Mr. Chandana Sooriyabandara, the highest income earned by Yala National Park was recorded on January 02, which climbed over Rs.11 million.

Sooriyabandara further revealed that an income of Rs.3.94 million was generated on December 23, 2022, whilst a sum of Rs.4.1 million on December 24, Rs. 4.2 million on December 25, Rs. 5 million on December 26, Rs. 6.47 million on December 27, Rs. 8.1 million on December 28, Rs. 6.9 million on December 29, Rs. 8 million on December 30 and Rs. 5.2 million on December 31.