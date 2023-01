Litro Gas Lanka Ltd. has decided to reduce the prices of domestic LP (liquefied petroleum) gas from tomorrow (Jan. 05).

The chairperson of the company, Mr. Muditha Peiris stated that the price of a domestic LP gas cylinder weighing 12.5kg is expected to be slashed by an amount ranging between Rs. 200 and Rs. 300.

Accordingly, the exact figures will be announced tomorrow (Jan. 05).