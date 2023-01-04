Magisterial inquest into Schaffter murder conducted away from public eye

The Magistrate’s inquest into the recent murder of famed businessman Dinesh Schaffter was conducted today (04 Jan.), in the office Colombo Additional Magistrate Rajindra Jayasuriya.

While the inquest was initially called up in open court, Jayasundra noted that evidence was recorded in her private office upon requests made by relations of the late Schaffter

Accordingly, evidence was recorded from both, the deceased’s wife and another executive officer with no journalists present.

A panel of lawyers, including President’s Counsel Anuja Premaratne, represented the Schaffter family, while the hearing of further evidence was adjourned till 10 January.

The 52-year-old Janashakthi PLC Director was found tied up in the driving seat of his car at the Borella cemetery on 15 December 2022, and later died while receiving treatment at the ICU of the National Hospital in Colombo.