Sri Lanka to collaborate with India to increase local milk production

January 4, 2023   06:24 pm

Indian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka Gopal Baglay met with President Ranil Wickremesinghe this afternoon (04 Jan.), and discussed Sri Lanka’s milk production and potential collaborations with India in this regard.

The discussion focused on raising national milk production and providing necessary technical support to the production of liquid milk in Sri Lanka together with the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) of India and Amul Milk Company. 

Accordingly, the aim is to enable Sri Lanka to become self-sufficient in milk and milk products in the long term, while also providing short and medium term goals to double local milk production.

A committee consisting of representatives of the public and private sectors was appointed by President Wickremesinghe to work with NDDB’s multidisciplinary team to prepare a short, medium and long-term plan for the development of the dairy sector in the country.
Members of the said committee and representatives of NDDB India were also present at the meeting.

