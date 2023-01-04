National flag at half-mast in Sri Lanka to honour late Pope Benedict XVI

President Ranil Wickremesinghe has given directives to fly the national flag at half-mast tomorrow (Jan. 05) at state institutions as a mark of respect to the late Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI.

Accordingly, the Secretary to the Ministry of Public Administration has been asked to instruct all state institutions in this regard.

The former Pope Benedict XVI passed away at the age of 95 on December 31, 2022 at the Mater Ecclesiae Monastery in the Vatican City where he spent his final years after he stood down due to ailing health.

Following his demise, the body of the late Pope was moved to St. Peter’s Basilica on Monday (Jan. 02) and is now lying in state there as people in large numbers thronged to bid farewell.

The funeral, led by Pope Francis, is scheduled to take place tomorrow morning at St. Peter’s Square in the Vatican City.

Benedict led the Catholic Church for less than eight years until, in 2013, he became the first Pope to resign since Gregory XII in 1415.