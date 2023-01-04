Sri Lanka expecting gradual economic recovery from second half of 2023 - CBSL

January 4, 2023   08:23 pm

The economy of Sri Lanka is expected to record a gradual recovery from the second half of 2023 and sustain the growth momentum beyond, the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) says.

Revealing its monetary and financial sector policies for 2023 and beyond, the Central Bank stressed that it would remain committed to achieving its mandate through appropriate policy measures while closely observing developments to take corrective policies and regulatory measures.

The CBSL reiterated the need for steadfast commitment to remain focused until the crisis is overcome through collective efforts.

