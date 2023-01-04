Vietnamese boy trapped in pillar confirmed dead

Vietnamese boy trapped in pillar confirmed dead

January 4, 2023   11:03 pm

Authorities have confirmed the 10-year-old Vietnamese boy who fell into a hollow concrete pillar on New Year’s Eve has died.

Thai Ly Hao Nam fell into the 25cm (12-inch) wide shaft of the pillar at a construction site while searching for scrap metal.

Rescuers in the province of Dong Thap tried to raise the pillar from its 35-metre-deep hole and cut the boy out.

Authorities are now working to recover his body for burial.

Doan Tan Buu, deputy chief of the southern Vietnam province said there was not enough oxygen for him to survive and that he had suffered multiple injuries.

“We had prioritised the rescue of the boy. However, the conditions mean it is impossible the boy has survived,” he said.

The boy was heard crying for help after he fell into the pillar, but rescuers said they received no response from him when they lowered a camera into the shaft on Monday.

Vietnamese authorities mobilised hundreds of soldiers and engineering experts to try and rescue him, with the prime minister telling rescuers to use all equipment and forces necessary to save him.

They had been removing mud and water in an attempt to bring the pillar up, and oxygen was pumped into the pillar to help the boy breath.


Source: BBC

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Election Commission to accept nominations for LG polls from Jan. 18

Election Commission to accept nominations for LG polls from Jan. 18

Election Commission to accept nominations for LG polls from Jan. 18

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2023.01.04

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2023.01.04

Omalpe Sobhitha Thero speaks on CPC, Sri Lankan Airlines bonus payments

Omalpe Sobhitha Thero speaks on CPC, Sri Lankan Airlines bonus payments

Sri Lankan Airlines responds to much-disputed bonus payments

Sri Lankan Airlines responds to much-disputed bonus payments

CPC addresses controversy surrounding bonuses paid to employees

CPC addresses controversy surrounding bonuses paid to employees

National flag at half-mast tomorrow to honour late Pope Benedict XVI (English)

National flag at half-mast tomorrow to honour late Pope Benedict XVI (English)

2023 LG Election: postal voting applications accepted from tomorrow (English)

2023 LG Election: postal voting applications accepted from tomorrow (English)

President calls for report on bonus payments of SriLankan Airlines, CPC (English)

President calls for report on bonus payments of SriLankan Airlines, CPC (English)