President not to be involved in UNPs LG election campaign

President not to be involved in UNPs LG election campaign

January 5, 2023   01:44 am

President Ranil Wickremesinghe has informed the United National Party (UNP) that he would not be involved in any activities related to the upcoming local government election.

Communicating his decision to the UNP, President Wickremesinghe noted that he was given a mandate not to engage in elections, but to rebuild the country and ride out the crisis situation within two years.

He stressed that he is not prepared to act in contravention of this mandate.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Election Commission to accept nominations for LG polls from Jan. 18

Election Commission to accept nominations for LG polls from Jan. 18

Election Commission to accept nominations for LG polls from Jan. 18

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2023.01.04

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2023.01.04

Omalpe Sobhitha Thero speaks on CPC, Sri Lankan Airlines bonus payments

Omalpe Sobhitha Thero speaks on CPC, Sri Lankan Airlines bonus payments

Sri Lankan Airlines responds to much-disputed bonus payments

Sri Lankan Airlines responds to much-disputed bonus payments

CPC addresses controversy surrounding bonuses paid to employees

CPC addresses controversy surrounding bonuses paid to employees

National flag at half-mast tomorrow to honour late Pope Benedict XVI (English)

National flag at half-mast tomorrow to honour late Pope Benedict XVI (English)

2023 LG Election: postal voting applications accepted from tomorrow (English)

2023 LG Election: postal voting applications accepted from tomorrow (English)

President calls for report on bonus payments of SriLankan Airlines, CPC (English)

President calls for report on bonus payments of SriLankan Airlines, CPC (English)