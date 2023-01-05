President Ranil Wickremesinghe has informed the United National Party (UNP) that he would not be involved in any activities related to the upcoming local government election.

Communicating his decision to the UNP, President Wickremesinghe noted that he was given a mandate not to engage in elections, but to rebuild the country and ride out the crisis situation within two years.

He stressed that he is not prepared to act in contravention of this mandate.