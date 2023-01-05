Dry weather condition likely to change

Dry weather condition likely to change

January 5, 2023   07:38 am

Prevailing dry weather condition is expected to change, the Department of Meteorology says.

Showers will occur at times in Eastern and Uva provinces and in Polonnaruwa and Matale districts. Fairly heavy showers about 50mm can be expected at some places in these areas.  

Several spells of showers will occur in the Northern Province and in Anuradhapura district.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and North-Western provinces and in Galle, Matara, Kandy and Nuwara-Eliya districts during the afternoon or night.

The general public is advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Kankesanturai to Pottuvil via Trincomalee and Batticaloa.

Winds will be north-easterly and wind speed will be 25-35 kmph. It may increase up to 45-50 kmph at times over the sea areas off the coast extending from Kankesanturai to Colombo via Mannar and Puttalam and from Hambantota to Pottuvil.

Sea areas off the coast extending from Kankesanturai to Colombo via Mannar and Puttalam and from Hambantota to Pottuvil will be fairly rough at times. The other sea areas around the island will be slight to moderate. 

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Election Commission to accept nominations for LG polls from Jan. 18

Election Commission to accept nominations for LG polls from Jan. 18

Election Commission to accept nominations for LG polls from Jan. 18

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2023.01.04

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2023.01.04

Omalpe Sobhitha Thero speaks on CPC, Sri Lankan Airlines bonus payments

Omalpe Sobhitha Thero speaks on CPC, Sri Lankan Airlines bonus payments

Sri Lankan Airlines responds to much-disputed bonus payments

Sri Lankan Airlines responds to much-disputed bonus payments

CPC addresses controversy surrounding bonuses paid to employees

CPC addresses controversy surrounding bonuses paid to employees

National flag at half-mast tomorrow to honour late Pope Benedict XVI (English)

National flag at half-mast tomorrow to honour late Pope Benedict XVI (English)

2023 LG Election: postal voting applications accepted from tomorrow (English)

2023 LG Election: postal voting applications accepted from tomorrow (English)

President calls for report on bonus payments of SriLankan Airlines, CPC (English)

President calls for report on bonus payments of SriLankan Airlines, CPC (English)