Dry weather condition likely to change

Prevailing dry weather condition is expected to change, the Department of Meteorology says.

Showers will occur at times in Eastern and Uva provinces and in Polonnaruwa and Matale districts. Fairly heavy showers about 50mm can be expected at some places in these areas.

Several spells of showers will occur in the Northern Province and in Anuradhapura district.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and North-Western provinces and in Galle, Matara, Kandy and Nuwara-Eliya districts during the afternoon or night.

The general public is advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Kankesanturai to Pottuvil via Trincomalee and Batticaloa.

Winds will be north-easterly and wind speed will be 25-35 kmph. It may increase up to 45-50 kmph at times over the sea areas off the coast extending from Kankesanturai to Colombo via Mannar and Puttalam and from Hambantota to Pottuvil.

Sea areas off the coast extending from Kankesanturai to Colombo via Mannar and Puttalam and from Hambantota to Pottuvil will be fairly rough at times. The other sea areas around the island will be slight to moderate.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.