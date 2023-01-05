New Years first parliamentary session convenes today

January 5, 2023   09:27 am

The first sitting of the parliament for the year 2023 is scheduled to be commenced at 9.30 a.m. this morning (Jan. 05).

The first parliamentary session of the New Year will be chaired by the Deputy Speaker.

The second reading of the Bureau of Rehabilitation Bill and the second reading of the Bill for Recovery of Possession of Premises Granted on Lease Basis will be carried out during the parliamentary session.

Meanwhile, Member of the Parliament Mano Ganesan stated that attention will also be paid to the upcoming Local Government election and the increase of electricity tariff, in the parliament today.

Moreover, the Committee On Public Enterprise (COPE), the Committee On Public Finance (COPF) and the Committee on Senior Officials are scheduled to be convened today.

