Trains on Northern railway line limited from today

The Department of Railways states that the trains on the Northern railway line will only be operated up to Anuradhapura for a period of 05 months, starting from today (Jan. 05).

General Manager of Railways, W.A.D.S.Gunasinghe pointed out that the closure of the railway line is done as some maintenance work in the railway line from Mahawa to Omantha has commenced.

However, Mr. Gunasinghe also emphasized that the facilities will be provided for the commuters travelling to Jaffna, to travel from Anuradhapura to Jaffna by buses.