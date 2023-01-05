Litro reduces LP gas prices

January 5, 2023   10:41 am

Litro Gas Lanka, one of the two leading liquefied petroleum (LP) gas suppliers in Sri Lanka, has reduced the price of domestic gas cylinders. 

The price cut will come into effect from midnight today (Jan 05), Litro chairman Mr. Muditha Peiris said joining a special media briefing convened this morning.

The revised prices are as follows:

12.5kg cylinder - Rs. 4,409 (reduced by Rs. 201)
5kk cylinder - Rs. 1,170 (reduced by Rs. 80)
2.3kg cylinder - Rs. 822 (reduced by Rs. 38)

