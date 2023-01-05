Two women arrested over financial fraud

Kankasanthurai Police Special Investigations Unit has arrested two female suspects in connection with financial fraud.

The two suspects have been arrested regarding an incident of financial fraud by getting a sum of Rs. 3,694,000 deposited into their bank account by claiming that they were able to get around 70 pounds of gold released which are part of an ongoing court case.

Kankasanthurai Police Special Investigations Unit has handed over the two arrested suspects to the Nelladi Police Station following their arrest, yesterday afternoon (Jan. 04).

The two suspects have been identified as residents of the Valvettithurai area and aged 36 and 38, the police said.

They will be produced before Point Pedro Magistrate’s Court, while Kankasanthurai Police Special Investigations Unit is conducting further investigations regarding the incident together with Nelladi Police.