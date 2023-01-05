Two women arrested over financial fraud

Two women arrested over financial fraud

January 5, 2023   12:04 pm

Kankasanthurai Police Special Investigations Unit has arrested two female suspects in connection with financial fraud.

The two suspects have been arrested regarding an incident of financial fraud by getting a sum of Rs. 3,694,000 deposited into their bank account by claiming that they were able to get around 70 pounds of gold released which are part of an ongoing court case. 

Kankasanthurai Police Special Investigations Unit has handed over the two arrested suspects to the Nelladi Police Station following their arrest, yesterday afternoon (Jan. 04).

The two suspects have been identified as residents of the Valvettithurai area and aged 36 and 38, the police said.

They will be produced before Point Pedro Magistrate’s Court, while Kankasanthurai Police Special Investigations Unit is conducting further investigations regarding the incident together with Nelladi Police.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Election Commission to accept nominations for LG polls from Jan. 18

Election Commission to accept nominations for LG polls from Jan. 18

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2023.01.04

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2023.01.04

Omalpe Sobhitha Thero speaks on CPC, Sri Lankan Airlines bonus payments

Omalpe Sobhitha Thero speaks on CPC, Sri Lankan Airlines bonus payments

Sri Lankan Airlines responds to much-disputed bonus payments

Sri Lankan Airlines responds to much-disputed bonus payments

CPC addresses controversy surrounding bonuses paid to employees

CPC addresses controversy surrounding bonuses paid to employees

National flag at half-mast tomorrow to honour late Pope Benedict XVI (English)

National flag at half-mast tomorrow to honour late Pope Benedict XVI (English)

2023 LG Election: postal voting applications accepted from tomorrow (English)

2023 LG Election: postal voting applications accepted from tomorrow (English)