Activist Randimal Gamage arrested at BIA

Activist Randimal Gamage arrested at BIA

January 5, 2023   12:20 pm

Randimal Gamage, a frontline activist of the ‘Aragalaya’ protest movement, was arrested at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) this morning (05 Jan.). 

Gamage was arrested at the BIA, Katunayake, upon his arrival from the United Arab Emirates over the incident where a group of anti-government protesters illegally entered the Sri Lanka Rupavahini Corporation (SLRC) in July last year, Police Spokesman SSP Nihal Thalduwa said. 

On 13 July 2022, anti-government protesters stormed into the state-owned media institution, forcing them to suspend transmission for a short period of time.

Meanwhile, former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has too, arrived in the island this morning, after holidaying in Dubai, UAE.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Election Commission to accept nominations for LG polls from Jan. 18

Election Commission to accept nominations for LG polls from Jan. 18

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2023.01.04

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2023.01.04

Omalpe Sobhitha Thero speaks on CPC, Sri Lankan Airlines bonus payments

Omalpe Sobhitha Thero speaks on CPC, Sri Lankan Airlines bonus payments

Sri Lankan Airlines responds to much-disputed bonus payments

Sri Lankan Airlines responds to much-disputed bonus payments

CPC addresses controversy surrounding bonuses paid to employees

CPC addresses controversy surrounding bonuses paid to employees

National flag at half-mast tomorrow to honour late Pope Benedict XVI (English)

National flag at half-mast tomorrow to honour late Pope Benedict XVI (English)

2023 LG Election: postal voting applications accepted from tomorrow (English)

2023 LG Election: postal voting applications accepted from tomorrow (English)