Activist Randimal Gamage arrested at BIA

Randimal Gamage, a frontline activist of the ‘Aragalaya’ protest movement, was arrested at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) this morning (05 Jan.).

Gamage was arrested at the BIA, Katunayake, upon his arrival from the United Arab Emirates over the incident where a group of anti-government protesters illegally entered the Sri Lanka Rupavahini Corporation (SLRC) in July last year, Police Spokesman SSP Nihal Thalduwa said.

On 13 July 2022, anti-government protesters stormed into the state-owned media institution, forcing them to suspend transmission for a short period of time.

Meanwhile, former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has too, arrived in the island this morning, after holidaying in Dubai, UAE.