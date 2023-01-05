The Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court has ordered the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to obtain a report from the British High Commission in Colombo on State Minister Diana Gamage’s citizenship.

Accordingly, the CID was ordered to obtain an immediate report on the citizenship status of Diana Gamage, and conduct further investigations into the matter.

Gamage currently stands at the risk of losing her Parliamentary seat on account of her citizenship.

Participating in the final day of the debate on the 2023 Budget in December last year, Gamage threatened that in the event she loses her seat on the grounds that she is not a Sri Lankan citizen, several MPs of the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) too, would lose their eligibility to sit in Parliament.