18-hour water cut for several areas in Colombo

The National Water Supply and Drainage Board (NWSDB) announced that the water supply for several areas in Colombo will be interrupted on Saturday (Jan. 07).

Accordingly, the water supply will be interrupted for the areas of Colombo 01, 02, 03, 04, 07, 09, 10 and Colombo 11.

The water cut will be imposed for 18 hours starting from 10.00 p.m. on January 07 (Saturday), and will be restored at 04.00 p.m. the next day (Jan. 08).

The water cut is being implemented owing to some essential maintenance work of development projects related to the transmission pipeline system that supplies water to the Maligakanda reservoir.