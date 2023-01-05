Easter attacks: Court rejects bail request for 25 suspects

January 5, 2023   03:21 pm

The Colombo Permanent High Court Trial-at-Bar has rejected the bail request made on behalf of 25 suspects including Naufer Maulavi, who were in remand custody in connection with the Easter Sunday terror attacks in 2019.

Trial-at-Bar bench consisting of High Court Judges Damith Thotawatta, Amal Ranaraja and Nawaratne Marasinghe refused to grant bail to the suspects, who were charged under 13,270 counts including conspiring the terror attacks and murder.

The presiding judge, Damith Thotawatta, delivering the decision, explained that it is inapt to release the suspects in question on bail under the circumstances.

The case will be called up before the Colombo Permanent High Court Trial-at-Bar again on February 01.

