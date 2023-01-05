Soththi Upalis son arrested with heroin and swords

January 5, 2023   03:24 pm

Police have arrested Sajith Randika, said to be the son of ‘Soththi Upali’, who was a major organized criminal gang leader, for the possession of heroin and sharp weapons. 

He has been arrested in the Manning Town area of Borella along with 09 grams of heroin, swords and 04 daggers yesterday (Jan. 04), the police said.

Police also mentioned that the suspect is wanted in connection with several incidents of attacking people with sharp weapons.

The arrested suspect has been identified to be aged 28, and he will be produced before courts, according to police.

He is said to be the son of the now deceased notorious underworld figure known as ‘Soththi Upali’ and his first wife.

